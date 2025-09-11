Cheers! Generous pub-goers raise £18,000 for charities

'FANTASTIC': Tom Parol, landlord of The Lord Reresby pub in Thrybergh, at the festival

FROM life-saving health tech to helping homeless veterans - kind-hearted pubgoers have raised £18,173 for a number of charities over the last 18 months.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Parol, landlord of The Lord Reresby pub in Thrybergh, hosted the venue’s most recent event charity event – an annual festival in the car park in aid of local animal shelter Rain Rescue - which raised £3328.26 alone.

“This included two days of live music, kids’ entertainment and mascots, DJ and food provided by The Rotherham Hog-roast Company,” said Tom, who runs the pub on Vale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year we managed to raise £2,140 and our aim this year was to beat that figure to which we did as we raised a fantastic £3,328.26.

“This will all go directly to Rain Rescue and support the charity who work tirelessly helping abandoned dogs and cats and give them hope for a second shot in life.

“This took eight months of planning to make sure everything was right and just as enjoyable as last year.

“We sold almost 500 tickets over the two days so it was a lot of pressure to get right but everyone had a fantastic time and am sure it will be talked about for weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the festival, Tom worked alongside Help 4 Homeless Veterans charity chief executive officer Steve Bentham-Bates to arrange an event during the summer which raised more cash for a good cause.

“This was an idea for myself and any volunteers to sleep outside in our beer garden with nothing more than a sleeping bag for the full weekend,” said Tom.

“It was a fantastic weekend with us raising £2,000.

Earlier this year The Lord Reresby held a fundraiser night in aid of Start-A-Heart 24/7 which raised more than £4,000 towards the installation of a defibrillator, portable device, elsewhere in the village – after the life-saving kit in the pub helped save a customer's life just a few months before.

Added Tom: “The pub itself during the last 18 months has raised a total of £18,173 for various charities who all work so hard.

“This is all possible with the generosity of all the customers we have.”