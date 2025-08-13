Checks on all 'high risk' food preparation outlets in Rotherham

All high-risk food businesses in Rotherham, from busy takeaway kitchens to care homes preparing meals for vulnerable residents, will be inspected this year as part of the council’s drive to maintain high hygiene standards.

High-risk premises are those where food is handled in ways that could pose a greater risk to public health if standards slip. This includes businesses serving food to large numbers of people, preparing ready-to-eat dishes, or catering for people with weaker immune systems, such as the elderly, hospital patients or young children.

Rotherham Council says it hit its target last year by inspecting every Category A, B and non-compliant Category C premises, the highest-risk groups, and aims to keep that record in 2025/26.

The inspections form part of the council’s annual Food and Feed Service Plan, a legal requirement.

The plan sets out how the authority will monitor food hygiene, investigate complaints and safety incidents, respond to outbreaks of infectious disease, and ensure imported food meets UK standards. It also details how the council will work with businesses to improve standards and take samples for testing as part of national public health initiatives.

If a local authority fails to meet its statutory duties, the Food Standards Agency can order another council to take over, with the costs charged back to the authority in default.

This year’s plan will be funded from the council’s existing budget, along with a £2,321 grant from National Trading Standards. The document will be reviewed annually to ensure it reflects any changes in food safety laws, including the rollout of a new food standards delivery model and a revised hygiene rating scheme.