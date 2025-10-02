Cheap meat and hot air balloon tragedy - the trials and tribulations of the 'working man's butcher'

Market Hall: opened shortly after the Arcade but burned down 10 years later

THE early 1870s saw a new craze in the town that had crossed the ocean from America. Roller skating saw two venues appear, the Drill Hall later known as Clifton Hall and one on Howard Street owned by James William Bellamy known as The Rotherham Skating Rink Company.

Events at these venues often went beyond just roller skating as evident in 1877 when a Grand Masquerade was held with dancing and a string band. Entry fee with skates 1/6d

Bellamy from Nottingham had married Hannah Spurr in 1858 and settled in the town. He was an auctioneer and valuer who by 1881 was living on Wharncliffe Street.

By then the skating craze had diminished and he had sold the rink to a dynamic woman Hannah Simpson known as the Derby Butcher. She had married, a second time, to Henry Simpson, a Master Butcher employing three men in Derby. The Simpsons had a chain of shops and stalls from Derby to Sheffield and already had a stall in the Rotherham Shambles from about 1872.

Horsing around: A waggonette was a mode of transport

Hannah attended the Shambles market every Wednesday. It was not long before she acquired the title of the ‘working man’s butcher’ due to her low prices and she was quick to play up to it. One of her employees, Alfred Williams appeared before the Guardians to lay a complaint on her behalf that the Master and Mistress had neglected to accept a gift of spice, salmon and ginger beer for the Workhouse trip to Roche Abbey.

Hannah, no shrinking violet went to Roche which led to a confrontation with the Matron, Mrs Turner. The Guardians supported the Matron but the publicity would have done Hannah no harm. An earlier attempt to publicise the opening of her business in Eckington also failed. She had hired Aquilla Morley, a balloonist. Unfortunately when he tried to land at Carlton in Lindrick he had been killed. A subscription was opened to which she donated two guineas

The following year she was in Court for “Unlawfully using obscene language” towards Charles Edward Parkin, Rotherham’s quaintly named ‘Inspector of Nuisances’. Mr Parkin queried that some of the meat on the stall had a suspicious look to which she took exception. Fined 6d and costs.

It was not the only challenge with authority that she had, though on the next occasion it was her husband that appeared in court charged with displaying a quantity of beef unfit for human consumption.

Commerce: The Arcade on the right of picture

Hannah and her daughter, Sarah, were charged with obstructing the Inspector of Nuisances who was protected by the law in the duties of his post. This held as a criminal offence to obstruct the officer with a penalty of £5. The further penalty of £20 was levied on each piece of meat deemed unfit. Once again the Inspector was Charles Parkin.

Her solicitor, Mr Willis, conceded that some of the meat was tainted but that Mrs Simpson had ordered that the tainted bits be cut off. The town’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr Julius Hardwick, testified that the meat he examined was rancid .

Her solicitor claimed that she was not popular with other butchers in the town as she sold meat at lower prices. She gave herself the title of the ‘Working man’s Butcher’.

The magistrates discharged the daughter but fined the Derby butcher £5.

Residence: Hannah Simpson took out a lease on Ferham House

Despite selling her meat at a low price it was not enough for some. Patrick Cassidy, a 17-year-old labourer from Longford, stole 4lb of beef valued at 2/6d from her stall in the Shambles. He was detained by Alfred Williams, a chemical refiner, living on Quarry Hill, who handed him over to PC Clarke who Patrick then assaulted on the way to the Police Station. Despite claiming it was his first offence he was sent to jail for two months.

Expansion was always on her mind and she brought a thoroughly modern approach having mastered the art of publicity. Unfortunately, her skills did not include accountancy as we will see.

She purchased the skating rink from Bellamy before converting into Simpson`s Arcade which would have stood at the bottom of Howard St and was an elongated building. It would have 60 stalls.

The Corporation were opposed to the project seeing it as competition for the planned new Market Hall to be opened on the site of the old Shambles. Finally, they gave their support to Mrs Simpson’s “Entirely new branch of commercial enterprise.”

Good PR: Hannah Simpson made donations to good causes including Rotherham Hospital

The Corporation having conceded, Hannah scheduled the opening for 19th August 1878, a smart move as it coincided with a miners celebratory event to be held in the town thus guaranteeing a crowd.

Just prior to the opening of the Arcade Mrs Simpson made a donation to The South Yorkshire Miners Widows and Orphans Fund whose Secretary J W Frith wished her the best of success in her many endeavours. A donation of £50 to the hospital further enhanced her reputation.

Special trains were run from Chesterfield, Whittington, Staveley and Eckington subsidised by Mrs Simpson.

Her planning was meticulous. The highly respected Principal of the Rotherham College, Dr Falding, was recruited to give the welcoming speech. Incidentally Falding was married to a daughter of Samuel Plimsoll who contributed much to maritime safety with his plimsoll line which prevented the overloading of ships.

On her arrival at Masbrough Station she was greeted by girls strewing rose petals and the band of the Rotherham Volunteers before getting into a wagonette to be taken down to the Arcade. There was a large crowd waiting for her on Howard Street where Dr Falding was fulsome in his praise.

A procession was formed to go to Clifton Cricket ground where a grand gala with three bands including the band of the Derbyshire Volunteers, a brilliant display of firework, and an ascent by balloon by Captain Jackson the Great Aeronaut was enjoyed by a crowd of 7,000.

However, it seemed that Mrs Simpson had not learned by her earlier mistake as in its flight Captain Jackson stepped out of the basket when it was too close to the ground at which point the balloon took off on its own leaving the brilliant aeronaut earthbound. It eventually came to earth in Eyam in Derbyshire. At least this time the balloonist survived!

The celebrations included an Inauguration Ball at the Drill Hall (Clifton Hall) with a string band. Tickets per couple 3/6d, single man 2/6d, single ladies 2/-. The musical leadership was by William George Ingle, a Professor of Music of Orchard Street and continued from 9pm to 6am the next morning.

Mrs Simpson rapidly expanded her operation by opening the Derby Dairy in the Arcade with branches on Hope St in Thornhill, Aldwarke Road in Parkgate and opposite Masbrough Station. All she said at lowest prizes.

She said that it was a necessity as work was scarce and wages were low. Hannah added that that this might be the only means whereby many poor children might have a meal. The dairies only opened on Sundays.

She took out a lease on Ferham House, a residence suitable to her celebrity status and a year later she organised a gala on its estate attended by over 6,000 people.

Unfortunately the Arcade was not doing well and despite her flair for publicity her businesses were not built on firm financial foundations and went into liquidation.

Her solicitor claimed she could not be blamed because she was an ignorant woman. All to no avail she was declared bankrupt in 1881 with assets of only a horse, a stack of hay and sundries to the value of £100, the majority of her property heavily mortgaged to the banks.

She then disappeared from the public gaze.

In 1883 a butcher and milk seller of Hanley, Staffordshire, the Derby butchers birthplace, named Hannah Simpson, of the same age as the Derby Butcher, was fined £100 for aiding and abetting the production of illicit whiskey!

One wonders what her nemesis the Inspector of Nuisances, Charles Edward Parkin, by then Rotherham’s Chief Sanitary Officer, would have thought if he had but known.