Senior woman hiking on a winter day (pic - Getty Images)

AGE UK Rotherham has issued guidance to help elderly residents keep well this winter.

The charity's boss said the top tips had been issued as the cold weather often poses serious health concerns for older people, while staying at home can add to feelings of isolation and rising energy costs during the cost of living crisis may put an extra strain on finances.

CEO Barbara Dinsdale said “There are lots of things that can be done now to make it easier for older people to cope when it gets really cold and other things that can be done throughout winter to help stay warm and safe.

A senior woman keeps warm by the fire (pic - Age UK)

“Age UK Rotherham has put together a list of seven things that you can do to help you to keep warm and well this winter and we are here to provide support to anyone who is struggling.”

As previously reported in the Advertiser, top of the list is for carers and those aged 65 and over to get their free autumn Covid-19 and Flu booster, with Age UK citing this as “one of the most important ways to stay safe.”

Advice also includes keeping moving will help to maintain strength and mobility, eating well and staying hydrated, speaking to people to combat the ‘winter blues’, voicing health concerns and asking for help when necessary.

The government’s winter fuel payment is in place to help those in need cover energy bills and the charity suggests those struggling to pay for heating should investigate the support available to them.