Charity to welcome new face as CEO steps down after decades

A CHARITY which supports women, children and families at risk of homelessness or who are vulnerably housed has announced a forthcoming change in leadership.

YWCA Yorkshire has revealed Diane Offers as its chief executive designate, as Tracy Gollins prepares to step down after more than 30 years at the helm of the organisation.

Tracy will officially pass the baton to Diane on April 1, following a carefully planned handover.

She has been at the helm of YWCA Yorkshire since 1993.

Initially joining to develop and manage Peile House, Sheffield’s first hostel for homeless young women, Tracy quickly grew the organisation’s reach and impact.

Under her leadership, YWCA Yorkshire expanded its services into Rotherham – Fleming Gardens in Flanderwell – and Doncaster with Green Gables in Mexborough, where she worked with commissioners to design and develop new housing projects to meet the needs of teenage parents and vulnerable women across the region.

As the charity’s first chief executive, Tracy led YWCA Yorkshire through decades of growth, retaining key contracts at all three South Yorkshire sites while providing critical housing and support services to more than 250 women and their children each year.

Diane Offers brings 18 years of experience with YWCA Yorkshire to her new role.

Starting as an administrator, she has taken on various roles including project worker, project manager, and, since 2013, HR manager.

Although stepping down as chief executive, Tracy will remain actively involved with YWCA Yorkshire, working alongside Diane, the board of trustees, and the charity’s dedicated team to support grant applications and bids and secure funding.