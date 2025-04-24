Charity thanks Rotherham firms for eggs-tra help

One of the Yorkshire firms which has donated to the appeal

A YORKSHIRE charity which asked generous Rotherham firms to continue their “overwhelming” support for its primary school Easter egg appeal is celebrating after donating more than 18,000 eggs to pupils across the region.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity launched its appeal to provide chocolate treats to primary schools with pupil premium rates of 50 per cent or above across Yorkshire earlier this year.

The charity, based in Leeds, had previously had an “overwhelming” response from primary schools in Rotherham and Sheffield, and aimed to collect almost 5,000 Easter eggs in South Yorkshire alone.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO and founder, said: “While we primarily focus our energy and resources on funding essential items, we understand how important it is for children to feel included in other celebrations throughout the year. “An Easter egg is something many children take for granted, but for families living in destitution this is just yet another luxury that feels out of reach.

“As a child, it might not be a standout memory getting an Easter egg, but you will remember if you were the one child that didn’t.”

Seventy companies across Yorkshire came together to support this year's appeal, setting up collection points in offices and getting customers involved with raffles and giveaways.

Charlotte added: “Our Easter appeal is only made possible through the kindness and dedication of our supporters.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the support this year and thanks to this remarkable generosity, we have delivered Easter eggs for every pupil in more than 50 schools across Yorkshire.”