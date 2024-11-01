Green Gables' outreach team have moved to community space The Ivanhoe Centre in Conisbrough

A CHARITY team of project workers has relocated to a new community space to open up access for local families seeking specialist support.

YWCA Yorkshire have been supporting women, children and families in Doncaster through the Green Gables service since 2004.

As well as working directly with young women and their children in eight purpose-built self-contained apartments in Mexborough and five houses in Doncaster, the team works with a further 65 families who live across the city.

Previously located on Church Street, the charity's outreach team have moved to community space The Ivanhoe Centre in the heart of Conisbrough on Gardens Lane.

Project manager Janine Egan said: “We work with some of the most vulnerable people in Doncaster and because of that, it's important that we are embedded deep in the communities we serve.

“Our new home at The Ivanhoe Centre will improve access for local families seeking specialist support in everything from parenting to housing, to financial difficulties and relationship breakdowns.”

The Green Gables Team have taken the top floor of The Ivanhoe Centre which is run by the Conisbrough Community Assocation.

The building is also home to 24/7 Homecare Services, a weekly playgroup and a community cafe.

It is hoped access to the community rooms and break-out spaces will make it easier for families to engage in the peer-support groups and training sessions run by Green Gables.

These include Escape the Trap, You and me, Mum, and Wellbeing and Recovery Action Plan sessions.

Seven project workers will be based at the centre, joined by YWCA Yorkshire’s senior project worker, HR manager and the charity’s volunteer coordinator.

“The range of spaces and the community cafe will help us give people that all important warm welcome,” Janine added.

“It can be quite intimidating attending a group session for the first time, and it is vital that people feel comfortable in their surroundings and that we are able to meet them where they are at.

“It will also help us build networks with other groups and charities who use that space and who share our mission – to support women, children and families to create better futures in Doncaster.”