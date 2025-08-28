Charity shortlisted for two prestigious third-sector awards

TWICE AS NICE: YWCA Yorkshire has been shortlisted in two categories in the Charity Today awards

A CHARITY supporting women, children and families to create better futures has been shortlisted in two categories at a national awards ceremony.

YWCA Yorkshire is a finalist at the much-coveted Charity Today Awards, having been shortlisted for the Special Recognition Award recognising the lifetime achievements of former chief executive officer Tracy Gollins, as well as the Charity of the Year Award.

The charity which supports vulnerable families, homeless young women and their children, and people escaping domestic abuse and relationship breakdowns, opened its first hostel in Sheffield before expanding its services into Rotherham with Fleming Gardens in Flanderwell – and Doncaster with Green Gables in Mexborough.

The Special Recognition Award celebrates Tracy Gollins’ “outstanding leadership whilst CEO and a lifetime commitment to advocating for women” whose “vision, passion and expertise have been instrumental in shaping YWCA Yorkshire into the organisation it is today”.

The nomination for Charity of the Year pays tribute to the “inclusive, compassionate and expert team of staff and volunteers driving the YWCA Yorkshire mission, and the ambitious plans spearheaded by chief executive Diane Offers and the board of trustees”.

Diane Offers said: “Whilst YWCA Yorkshire provides specialist services in South Yorkshire, we are part of a global network of charities addressing stigma and inequalities, signposting support and creating meaningful change worldwide.

“It’s our shared commitment to the wider YWCA movement that drives our ambition to support women.

“We believe in the power of connection, compassion and inclusivity, and right now, we are actively working with over 800 people in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham, changing lives through our housing and trauma-informed support services.

“This is a very exciting time for our charity as we grow our reach and our partnerships.

“To be shortlisted for not one, but two national awards, is testament to the impact we are having and the momentous journey we are on.

“I’m especially thrilled for Tracy, whose contribution to women and communities really is inspirational and deserves a special recognition.”

The Charity Today Awards ceremony will be held in Peterborough on October 15 to celebrate the people and causes that are driving positive change.