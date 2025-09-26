Charity seeks 'very special people' for iconic run

'SPECIAL PEOPLE': Runners take part in a previous London event for Lost Chord UK

A GROUND-BREAKING charity bringing the transformative power of live interactive music to people with dementia and other neurological conditions across the UK is searching for five runners to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon 2026.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public ballot for places at the iconic April 12 2026 event is now closed but Lost Chord UK has secured five spaces for local people or people with local companies to back them or form their own teams.

More than 20,000 runners compete in the popular annual challenge famed for its route that takes in some of the capital’s most famous landmarks, including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, the London Eye and the Tower of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Collingwood – chief executive of Lost Chord UK which is based in Maltby – said: “This is not just about the thrill of running 13.1 miles through closed streets past Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, the London Eye and the Tower of London.

“It’s about running for the thousands of people across the UK who can no longer find words but who can still find joy, memory, and connection through music.

“That’s why we are looking for five very special people – individuals and local companies – who believe in the power of music to change lives.”

There is a £20 registration fee and each runner is asked to raise a minimum of £350.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will receive a Lost Chord UK running vest and fundraising support, a certificate of appreciation from the charity and an official London Landmarks Half Marathon medal and recognition from race organisers.

To apply visit https://lost-chord.org.uk/support-us-london-landmark-half-marathon-llhm/.