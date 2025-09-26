Charity seeks 'very special people' for iconic run
The public ballot for places at the iconic April 12 2026 event is now closed but Lost Chord UK has secured five spaces for local people or people with local companies to back them or form their own teams.
More than 20,000 runners compete in the popular annual challenge famed for its route that takes in some of the capital’s most famous landmarks, including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, the London Eye and the Tower of London.
Jean Collingwood – chief executive of Lost Chord UK which is based in Maltby – said: “This is not just about the thrill of running 13.1 miles through closed streets past Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, the London Eye and the Tower of London.
“It’s about running for the thousands of people across the UK who can no longer find words but who can still find joy, memory, and connection through music.
“That’s why we are looking for five very special people – individuals and local companies – who believe in the power of music to change lives.”
There is a £20 registration fee and each runner is asked to raise a minimum of £350.
Participants will receive a Lost Chord UK running vest and fundraising support, a certificate of appreciation from the charity and an official London Landmarks Half Marathon medal and recognition from race organisers.