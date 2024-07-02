Photo attached (left to right): Green Gable project manager, Janine Egan and YWCA Yorkshire chief executive, Tracy Gollins.

A CHARITY providing services to women, children and families is marking 20 years of partnership success.

YWCA Yorkshire was appointed by council leaders in 2004 with a remit to support young women and their children to thrive in Doncaster.

The purpose-built core building in Mexborough housed eight self-contained apartments and the first women, and their children, moved into Green Gables in 2004.



In 2011, Doncaster Council scaled-up the contract to include specialist support for a further 75 families across the city and in 2014, YWCA Yorkshire secured funding to expand the team further, becoming key delivery partners in the Stronger Families Programme.

The YWCA houses at Mexborough

Working with some of the most vulnerable women, children and families in Doncaster, Green Gables partnered with community groups and services spanning health, education, criminal justice, housing and social care.

Project workers have supported and housed hundreds of people dealing with homelessness, mental health, domestic abuse and financial hardship.

Jessica Pell-Taylor moved to Green Gables with her baby aged 18.

She said: “Green Gables gave me sanctuary and hope when I really needed it.

“I was at a low point when I arrived with my baby but over the months, with help from my project worker, I was able to piece myself back together.

“I grew stronger, healthier and happier and I was more determined than ever to make something of myself.

“I went back to college whilst there and since then have re-trained and worked as an electrician.

“Now I'm halfway through a degree and in a couple of years, I’ll be a qualified counsellor fulfilling a life-long passion to support other people through difficult times.”

YWCA Yorkshire chief executive Tracy Gollins said: “Our families have benefited greatly from the longevity and continuity of the Green Gables contract.

“This has enabled us to invest in long-term partnerships and uphold commitments to people we support and other professionals.”