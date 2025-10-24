Charity leaves 60-year legacy of support

Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust hands over to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity

A CHARITY hailed as a “force for good” after working alongside a healthcare trust and the wider community for over 60 years is celebrating its lasting legacy.

Since its founding in the 1960s, Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust has played an integral role alongside Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals in enhancing cancer care across Doncaster and Bassetlaw and helping to transform the diagnosis and treatment of patients in the region.

In the final year as a registered charity, DCDT raised significant funds to purchase three cutting-edge ultrasound machines for the trust, including a lung ultrasound machine, a breast ultrasound machine, and an advanced multi-purpose ultrasound device capable of performing transperineal, transrectal, abdominal and other small parts scans – equipment that is vital in the diagnosis and monitoring of cancer.

One of these new machines will support services at Bassetlaw Hospital, complementing a similar device previously donated to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and aid in the diagnosis of prostate cancer.

With DCDT closing its doors, a dedicated fund has now been established within the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

This ring-fenced fund will continue to raise money specifically for cancer detection, equipment, treatment and innovation, ensuring that DCDT’s vision and impact carry on long into the future.

Richard Parker OBE, chief executive at DBTH, said: “Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust has been an incredible force for good in our community.

“Their legacy lives on, not just in the equipment and buildings they’ve helped fund, but in the lives they’ve touched and the hope they’ve brought to so many families.

“As DCDT formally ceases operations, DBTH Charity is committed to upholding its legacy, continuing to fundraise for life-saving equipment and services that support cancer patients across Doncaster, Bassetlaw, and beyond.

“We are honoured to continue their mission through a dedicated fund established as part of our hospitals’ charity, and we thank every supporter who has contributed over the years and will continue to do so in the future.”

Over the decades, DCDT has supported many landmark projects, including the funding of the original scanner unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in the 1970s and The Jeannette Fish CT Suite.