Age UK Rotherham wants to tackle isolation among the older generation.

A ROTHERHAM charity has issued a list of top tips to help people “create connections” and tackle loneliness and isolation in later life.

Age UK Rotherham is marking this year’s Loneliness Awareness Week, which runs from June 10-16, by sharing tips on how people can help to make a difference.

Barbara Dinsdale at Age UK Rotherham said: “There are many ways we can all help to create connections with others.

“This often starts with the small things, greeting someone with a warm smile, striking up a conversation or offering to lend a hand.

“Knowing the things to watch out for and what you might be able to do can really help, too.

“For instance, significant life changes can often trigger loneliness so it’s important to keep an eye on anyone you know who may have recently experienced the death of a loved one, retirement, could be facing financial difficulties, or who has been diagnosed with an illness, disability or health condition.”

The top tips include 'Sharing time together' by checking in regularly with older relatives, friends and neighbours by inviting them round for a coffee or lunch.

For those who don't live nearby, the charity suggests a phone or video call or sending a card or letter.

Age UK Rotherham recommends 'Lending a hand' by offering a lift or accompanying an older person to a local event such as friendship lunches which are held throughout the borough or the charity's own Wellbeing Social sessions.