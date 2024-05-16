Weston Park Cancer Charity's volunteer drivers and Sally, a patient

A CANCER charity is celebrating three years of a free transport service described by one Rotherham resident as a “godsend”.

Weston Park Cancer Charity free minibus transport service, which picks patients up from various locations across South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, ensures people can get to any of the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals' sites to attend tests or receive vital cancer treatment, without the stress of traffic, parking, and travel costs.

The minibuses currently pick people up from several stops in the Meadowhall area, Rotherham, Barnsley, and Chesterfield.

Since its launch in April 2021, the free transport service – which is driven by a team of volunteers – has helped more than 469 patients, made in excess of 2,315+ journeys, while the volunteer drivers have accumulated more than 8,100 volunteered hours.

Kane Feek, patient transport and support officer, said: “Using our service enables people to get directly to hospital without the worry of parking, traffic, and the cost of travel.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be celebrating three years on the road for our free transport service.

“We understand that our patients are going through extremely hard times in their lives, so if we can do anything to help ease the process of getting to the hospital, we will do it.

“The buses make an incredible difference, and we regularly receive outstanding feedback from people about their experience.”

Rotherham resident Paul, who used the service with his wife when she was receiving treatment in Sheffield, said: “It's a brilliant service run by brilliant people.

“It's been a godsend.

“When you are dealing with the stress of a loved one having treatment, that's a massive thing to deal with without having to be driving and trying to find somewhere to park on top of everything else.

“The convenience of it means I can relax and I don't have to whittle about driving – that is the main thing for us.

“The service is exemplary – I can't thank the drivers enough who we've got to know, along with some of the other passengers.