A CHARITY is celebrating a year of community impact and achievements – and appealing for more volunteers to help make 2024 an even better one.

Crossroads 2023 highlights

Crossroads Care Rotherham supports unpaid carers through a range of services and has been based in the borough for 35 years.

Elizabeth Hopkinson, business development and fundraising manager, said: “2023 has been an amazing and successful year at Crossroads Care Rotherham.

“Some of our achievements include being finalists in the Great British Care Awards for Best Care Team as well as being rated 'outstanding' since 2019 by the Care Quality Commission and also 'excellent' by Rotherham Council’s annual audit.

“We have recently been awarded National Lottery Reaching Communities funding for the Carers Navigation and Support Service which will help us support carers for the next three years offering groups and therapies in the community.

“We have also opened a day centre for people with dementia at our head office, while our successful charity and coffee shop in Rotherham town centre is due to be relocated in early January 2024 to Bridge Gate so next year promises to be another busy one for us.

“Many of our carer services rely heavily on volunteers – we simply could not operate without them.

“We currently have new volunteer opportunities for carers groups in Kimberworth Park, Dinnington and Kiveton Park.

“There are also telephone befriending opportunities which are based from home.

“Being a volunteer brings with it many positives including reducing isolation, learning new skills, making new friends, and enhancing your CV.”