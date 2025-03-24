Charity calls on Rotherham firms for eggs-tra help

Children at a Yorkshire school receive their delivery

A YORKSHIRE charity is asking generous Rotherham firms to continue their “overwhelming” support for its primary school Easter egg appeal.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity has launched its appeal to provide Easter eggs to primary schools with pupil premium rates of 50 per cent or above across Yorkshire,.

After an “overwhelming” response from primary schools in Rotherham and Sheffield, the charity is calling on local companies to get involved via collecting small donations of eggs to be donated to one of the charity’s partner primary schools.

The charity is hoping to collect almost 5,000 Easter eggs in South Yorkshire alone.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity – which launched in January 2022 and supports disadvantaged children and young people in Yorkshire living with the hardships of sickness, disability, or financial circumstances – is hoping to top its record of 10,713 Easter eggs delivered last year.

CEO Charlotte Farrington said: “While we primarily focus our energy and resources on funding essential items, we understand how important it is for children to feel included in other celebrations throughout the year.

“An Easter egg is something many children take for granted, but for families living in destitution this is just yet another luxury that feels out of reach.

“In the words of one of the teachers that benefited from the charity’s appeal last year, an Easter egg is ‘something that some people take for granted but was a real treat for our children and to see the joy and delight as they picked the one they wanted was priceless.’”

Since inception, Yorkshire Children’s Charity has raised more than £6million overall and supported 30,000 children across 190 schools.