YWCA Yorkshire supports women, children and families at risk of homelessness or who are vulnerably housed

YWCA Yorkshire has a comprehensive volunteering scheme and an 18-strong team currently supporting communities across Rotherham, Sheffield, and Doncaster.

In Rotherham, YWCA Yorkshire offers housing-related support, parenting and life skills training to young families in properties at Fleming Gardens.

HR manager Diane Offers said: "The people we support may be in financial and relationship difficulties and could be experiencing poor mental health.

“Our specialist staff team offer a safe place to call home, support to leave and recover from a violent partner and compassion, understanding and expert training through early years parenting, relationship breakdowns and poor mental health.

“We couldn't do this vital work without the support of volunteers.

“This Valentine's Day we're launching a campaign asking you to please help us spread the 'love' and the 'word' about volunteering opportunities at YWCA Yorkshire.”

The charity – which last month was formally awarded a three-year contract, commissioned and funded by Rotherham Council – wants to hear from people interested in handyperson, housekeeper, administrator and be-friender volunteer roles, in particular.

Sue Touhey has been a YWCA volunteer for eight years.

She said: “When I retired, I felt I still had something to give, and I missed the daily interactions that used to happen in the workplace.

“Volunteering has helped me connect with my local community and the staff team at YWCA Yorkshire.

“It is great for my mental health and general wellbeing.”