Charity aims to distribute 1,000 'warmth packs' to elderly this winter

A CHARITY is aiming to distribute 1,000 'Winter Warmth Packs' to make sure older people get extra help when they need it this winter.

Iain Cloke (operations manager – EngAge partnerships and projects), Catherine Holland and Kym Gleeson (wellbeing coordinator)

Age UK Rotherham has launched its Spread the Warmth campaign to raise extra funding so that packs can be distributed to those who need them most as well as to ensure the charity can maintain other services required at this time of year.

The campaign has already brought locals together with a push to donate wool and hand-crafted blankets to the cause earlier this year when supporter Catherine Holland saw an Age UK advert about the difficulties facing many older people this winter and contacted the charity to offer to crochet blankets.

The blankets will be added to the packs which also include items to help people keep warm including a fleece hat and scarf, gloves, hot water bottle and a thermal mug.

Age UK Rotherham chief executive officer Barbara Dinsdale

The packs will be backed up with information about staying safe, keeping warm, home insulation, and checking people are getting all the benefits they are entitled to, including Winter Fuel Payments, Warm Home Discounts and Cold Weather Payments.

The charity’s chief executive officer Barbara Dinsdale said “Winter affects older people more severely and when it gets really cold, their health and wellbeing can suffer.

“Reduced mobility and not feeling safe on icy streets might limit when people can get out and it’s easy to feel isolated and alone.

“Age UK Rotherham wants to help by giving away Winter Warmth packs, along with

information and support, so that older residents in the borough have a few items to help them stay warm and know where to get more help if they need it.

“We need people's help to distribute the packs in two ways – by telling us of any older people who would benefit from the packs or by making a donation, so that we can 'Spread the Warmth' to more people.

“Make a donation in lieu of sending Christmas cards, in memory of a loved one or just to help the older people in your borough.”