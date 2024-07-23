The Morthyng site in Rotherham

A ROTHERHAM-BASED charitable education provider is celebrating being rated 'good' by inspectors – for the 26th year running.

Morthyng Group Ltd was established in 1988 and has gone on to offer education programmes for young people aged 16 to 19 in five towns in the UK – Rotherham, Birkenhead, Warrington, Corby, and Rugby.

The independent learning provider, based at North Grove House in Rotherham, offers courses in a range of subjects including English, maths, and work and vocational skills in industries including construction and health and social care.

At the time of the Ofsted inspection in May, there were 240 learners on the Morthyng programme, including 50 with “high needs.”

In their report published earlier this month, Ofsted inspectors said: “Learners are rightly proud of their achievements at Morthyng, particularly as many of them had poor experiences at school.

“They have a high level of respect for their tutors, who listen to them, support them to improve and want them to do well.”

The broad curriculum ensures learners “develop key skills and behaviours that they will need at work” and “grow in confidence and improve their resilience.”

Leadership and management is “effective”, while governors “provide support and challenge to help to make improvements. “

Inspectors noted two areas for improvement – an increase in the number of high-quality work placements and to “continue to improve attendance” on courses delivered by subcontractors and at the Rotherham and Warrington centres.

CEO Chris MacCormac said: “This is the 26th year of Grade 2 Good since inspections began in 1998, initially by the Training Standards Council, then the Adult Learning Inspectorate and, from 2010, by Ofsted.

“Morthyng are the only independent learning provider to have sustained 26 years consistently at this level.

“The report finds Morthyng to be a provider that understands and supports its learners and the learners feel safe, valued and supported constantly.

“We have higher outcomes for learners than all the FE (further education) colleges and independent training providers in Rotherham, Birkenhead, Warrington, Corby and Rugby.”