Change of use appliction for refurbished Empire as opening draws close

ROTHERHAM’S new Empire music venue is due to open in just a few weeks, with a first show aimed at raising funds for the hospice - but still has one major obstacle to overcome.

The building is in the late stages of being brought back to life after a varied history stretching back to 1913.

Huge sums of money have been injected into the project which, remarkably, has uncovered many areas of the building which were simply blocked off and left untouched as it went through a variety of entertainment identities through the generations - most recently the Amber Lounge.

But planning permission is needed to formalise that change of use and an application for that only went in to Rotherham Council days ago.

The change is needed to reflect the varied uses intended for the building.

The good news for the application is that the council’s own environmental health team have not raised any objections to the development.

Application documents state the building, which occupies a large corner site at Ship Hill, is “no longer viable” as a nightclub, but “it is believed that the regeneration of this iconic Rotherham building will become a hub for the local community.

“The predominant use will be as a music venue, this includes an alcohol licence for drinks to be consumed on the premises which we believe is what the current building use currently has.

“It is important that the building has a diverse use if it is to thrive and this will include drinking establishment, venue for live music as well as recorded music, concert hall, dance hall, night club and theatre.

“We believe that this building will be of huge benefit to the town centre and its people and the local council.”

The application has been made by Mark McGrail, of SME Holdings, who is behind the revamp of the building.

The first event at the Empire is expected to be a Northern South ‘all-dayer’, on November 16.

Those behind the event have a history of supporting Rotherham Hospice, raising around £2,000 with a previous venture.

The Empire’s history began as a variety venue, but by the early 1920s, became a cinema, a use which continued into the 1990s.