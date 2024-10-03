Rotherham u3a

A GROUP which provides varied activities for retired people in Rotherham is holding an open day this weekend.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham u3a will be showcasing its work at Herringthorpe United Reformed Church, Wickersley Road, tomorrow (Saturday).

The charity provides an opportunity for those no longer in work to come together and learn for fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range of pursuits include gardening, creative writing, singing, dancing, walking football, walking cricket, photography, flexercise, opera and family history, to name just a few.

Sporting chances with Rotherham u3a

Doors are open 10am-4pm on the day and all are welcome.

Rotherham u3a started in 1994 with just a few interest groups and has grown steadily over the years.

It now has 38 interest groups and scores of members.