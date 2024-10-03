Chance for retired people to investigate new pursuits at Rotherham u3a open day
Rotherham u3a will be showcasing its work at Herringthorpe United Reformed Church, Wickersley Road, tomorrow (Saturday).
The charity provides an opportunity for those no longer in work to come together and learn for fun.
The range of pursuits include gardening, creative writing, singing, dancing, walking football, walking cricket, photography, flexercise, opera and family history, to name just a few.
Doors are open 10am-4pm on the day and all are welcome.
Rotherham u3a started in 1994 with just a few interest groups and has grown steadily over the years.
It now has 38 interest groups and scores of members.
