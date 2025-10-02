Champers, cake and cards for Vera's 'magical' milestone

'MAGICAL': Layden Court Care Home resident Vera Jewitt celebrating her 100th birthday - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A “POPULAR” care home resident who celebrated her 100th has given her motto for life as: “Be happy, be determined and be grateful”.

Vera Jewitt, who lives at Layden Court Care Home in Maltby, celebrated with friends, family and staff at a party which saw her celebrate with a special cake, Champagne, flowers and many cards – including an “extra special one” from the King.

Chantey Hickling, home manager at the care facility on All Hallows Drive, Rotherham, said: “Vera grew up in East Dene and says she has the 'fondest memories' of her school days at Spurley Hey – she remembers a lot of laughing and she and her friends enjoying doing things together.

“As a young person she enjoyed rounders and netball – and when we asked her what the secret to a long life was she told us: 'Be healthy and exercise when you're younger – because when you are older you don't want to do that!'

CHEERS TO THE YEARS!: Vera enjoys a drop of birthday bubbles

“Vera always tells us she doesn't have any secrets and she doesn't look back and always looks forwards.

“Her motto is 'Be happy, be determined and be grateful' which we all think is a lovely outlook on life.

“As an adult she worked as a typist, a role where she said she felt valued and wanted.

“She is a widow and has two sons – David and Eric – and nine grandchildren and she is very, very proud of all of them.

SWEET TREAT: Vera celebrates with staff and residents

“She is also a big popular music fan and loves Elvis as well as watching her shows on the telly like Home and Away and Hollyoaks.

“Vera is a hugely popular resident here and well-loved.

“We had a great party for her, organised by me, Julie Mangham our activities coordinator and also administrator Sarah Mill, with special cakes spelling out the number 100, and Champagne, bunches and bouquets of flowers and lots and lots of cards, including her extra special one from the King.

“We also had a singer, Alan Turner, who performed Elvis songs for the birthday girl who wore a Queen for the Day sash!

“Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped ensure Vera had a magical birthday.”