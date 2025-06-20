Chamber chief awarded MBE for services to economy

Dan Fell at the Doncaster, What's Next? Business Conference

DONCASTER Chamber of Commerce has announced its chief executive, Dan Fell, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The national honour has been awarded in recognition of his outstanding services to business and economy in South Yorkshire over nearly two decades at Doncaster Chamber, including a decade as CEO.

Beyond his role leading the Chamber, Dan serves in several key civic and governance roles.

He is currently a director of Finance for Enterprise, governor of DN Colleges Group, co-chair of Doncaster’s Education and Skills Portfolio Board, and a member of the South Yorkshire Skills Advisory Board and Doncaster’s City Centre Board.

His previous leadership positions include serving as chairman of CAST Theatre and as a member of the South Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Dan said: “I am flattered and humbled to receive this award.

“I have had the privilege of serving Doncaster as CEO of the Chamber for over a decade. During that time, I have worked with talented, motivated and innovative colleagues and non-executive directors.

“This award acknowledges all of them and the important work the Chamber does in championing business in our region.

“One of the joys about my day job is that it has created the rationale to get involved in so many extra-curricular activities.

“Whether that has been chairing Doncaster’s city status bid, helping to secure a University Technical College for young people in our city, or serving as chair of CAST Theatre, I hope I have been able to play a role in making the city that has given me my career a better place.

“Of course, there is much more to do – including getting Doncaster Sheffield Airport fully reopened – and I therefore look forward to working inspirational friends and peers within our Team Doncaster community to ensure that Doncaster’s next ten years are even better than the last decade.”

Fabian Braithwaite, chair of the Doncaster Chamber board, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Dan and absolutely thrilled to see his tireless efforts recognised with an MBE.

“It’s an honour he richly deserves.”