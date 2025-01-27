Chamber CEO celebrates decade at the helm

Dan Fell, right pictured with Richard Caborn, is celebrating ten years at Doncaster Chamber

THE chief executive of a local Chamber of Commerce is celebrating his tenth year at the helm of the organisation.

Dan Fell's journey with Doncaster Chamber began in 2004, when he initially joined as a research and policy officer.

In the ensuing years, he proceeded to take on increasingly senior roles within the organisation until eventually becoming its chief executive and distinguishing himself, at the time, as the youngest-ever CEO of an accredited UK Chamber.

He played an integral role in Doncaster's winning bid for City Status, was one of the founding members of the local University Technical College, and has been a prominent voice in the successful campaign to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Under his leadership, Doncaster Chamber was named 'Chamber of the Year' in 2019 by the British Chambers of Commerce.

Dan said: “During my time at the chamber, I have had the privilege of working with some incredibly talented and dedicated individuals who have achieved remarkable feats for the good of our city.

“I have seen intrepid entrepreneurs grow fantastic businesses from the ground up, industry-leaders really putting our city on the map, and strategic partners joining forces to achieve more together than they ever could on their own.

“It is thanks to their extraordinary efforts and sky-high ambitions for Doncaster that we have come so far over the past decade.

“From the chamber’s perspective, we will be rolling up our sleeves in 2025.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones CBE, said: “It is testament to Dan and his incredible leadership that he is celebrating a decade at the helm of Doncaster Chamber.

“I congratulate Dan on this milestone celebration and look forward to continuing working with him, Doncaster Chamber and the wider Team Doncaster partnership to Deliver4Doncaster.”

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Dan has been a great friend to our entire network throughout his decade of service as chief executive of Doncaster Chamber.

“He has been a true champion for businesses in his region, which was recognised in his nomination for our national President’s Award last year.

“He has a huge amount to be proud of during his ten years at the helm.”