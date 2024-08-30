International medical staff at DBTH who have passed their clinical training assessment

“INSPIRING” international medical staff who have passed their clinical training assessment have been celebrated at a special graduation ceremony.

Ten adult nurses and four midwives at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals were presented certificates by senior colleagues during the event after they all successful in their Objective Structured Clinical Examination.

The OSCE tests clinical competence with students, under a time limit, performing set tasks in different healthcare scenarios ranging from examinations to showcasing their ability to communicate with patients.

Completion of the OSCE enables international candidates to practice clinically within the UK.

Estelle Burton, part of the international recruitment team, said: “This was a fantastic event to celebrate everyone's hard work and a great opportunity for everyone to network with fellow colleagues and peers .

“It has been our honour to support all our international educated colleagues to settle into life in the UK and DBTH.”

During the celebrations, Karen Jessop, chief nurse at DBTH, said: “The lengths you have gone to get here are inspiring.

“It is our privilege to have you as part of our teams - thank you for everything that you do.”

For many of the recruits, preparation for the OSCEs began months before they entered the country. Once here, they had roughly four to six weeks to complete their study and preparation for the exam.

As part of the celebrations, one recruit performed a traditional Indian Bollywood dance for attendees.

Since 2021, the trust has successfully trained and recruited 214 international individuals from more than 18 countries.