DELAYED repairs to Centenary Way have fallen further behind – because of Rotherham’s new cycle lanes.

Emergency bridge investigation works still ongoing at Centenary Way.

The £1.7 million structural works on the A630 flyover are required after a concrete section fell out in August 2022.

It was estimated that repairs to prevent further damage would take until autumn 2023 but the project has still not been completed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key reason is that the works require traffic management measures which would clash with construction of the Sheffield Road bike lane and works being carried out on the M1.

This means the Centenary Way repairs will not get under way until this summer, and are now estimated to be finished by the end of 2024.

A mid-year Rotherham Council report for 2023/24 says design work is progressing but repairs have needed to be “aligned with the completion” of the Sheffield Road cycle route and works on the M1.

Cash for the repairs was set aside by RMBC in the capital budget for 2023/24 following the “critical structural failure” in 2022, which saw a shipping container damaged beneath the flyover but no injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The viaduct crosses the River Don, railway and other roads as it passes beside New York Stadium.

An earlier report to the council said: “The structure is extensive and the use of the type of slab is prevalent across almost its entire length, therefore the whole structure is being checked regularly and provision made for immediate make safe works until such time that permanent repairs are completed.”

The multi-million pound bike lane scheme covering Sheffield Road and Westgate was delayed because of the initial heavy backlash from businesses and the public.

Changes included scrapping changes at the New York crossroads; allowing traffic to continue turning right into Westgate from Main Street; and not switching the direction of one-way Wilfred Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The similar scheme completed on Wellgate and Broom Road has also been criticised, notably putting cycle shop Sondec out of business and costing Rotherham Titans £4,000 a matchday in lost revenue from the disruption.