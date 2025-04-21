Celtic traditions come to Wentworth Woodhouse

Expert: Herbalist Joy Holmes

ROTHERHAM may not be best known as a hotbed of Celtic heritage - but that could be about to change.

Wentworth Woodhouse is getting on board with the Beltane festival, the centuries old Celtic celebration of the start of summer.

The trust which runs the house and gardens is promising it will give visitors the opportunity to experience the visitor attraction as never seen before.

Their Beltine May Day festival starts on Saturday and runs for a week, picking up on the key elements of the celebration of Spring.

Rituals were traditionally performed to protect people, cattle and crops and to encourage growth, said Helen Kelly, Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s Horticultural Engagement Officer.

“The gardens have long been a place where people can unwind and our Beltane-inspired festival expands our focus on boosting well-being by spending time in nature.

“The festival will feature re-imagined Celtic traditions, holistic and nature workshops and events and a weekend of Beltane-inspired activities for children.”

Celtic traditions appear to be a hit in this area, with tickets for one event, an evening of bonfires, history and folklore on May 1 already sold out.

But plenty more is lined up.

On Saturday, there’s a chance to try forest bathing. “Forest bathing is about being immersed in nature and using your senses to re-connect,” said Helen.

“It’s recommended for reducing stress and improving mental and physical wellbeing.

“Horticultural Therapist and Forest Therapy Practitioner Caroline Cook will be teaching the methods on a guided mindfulness and sensory walk through the gardens.”

Caroline has a degree in Psychology and a background in the NHS and works with charities including AGE UK and Sheffield Carers.

The ancient practice of using plants and herbs to heal will be explained on Monday April 28, when Stocksbridge herbalist Joy Holmes stages an evening workshop in the gardens.

A member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalists, Joy is a former nurse. She worked with spinal and head injury patients and spent 15 years in geriatric and stroke medicine nursing at the Northern General Hospital.

“We have used plants to help us for thousands of years. We don't have to stop because we now have modern medicine. Integrating the two offers the opportunity to engage with ourselves and what is ailing us in a mindful way,” said Joy.

On Friday May 2, 6-9pm, Sheffield artist and ceramicist Evelyn Albrow will be leading a creative outdoor workshop weaving together natural materials, storytelling, and folklore traditions.

Evelyn’s work often centres on British folklore, myth, and women. Her Beltane Artist Workshop will see participants gather natural materials from the gardens to make their own art from.

To end the festival, on Sunday May 4 Wentworth Woodhouse joins the worldwide celebration of ‘nature’s greatest symphony ’- the RSPB and the Wildlife Trusts’ International Dawn Chorus Day.

During a two-hour garden walk starting at 5.30am, a local ornithologist will explain the different bird calls as the wide range of species in the gardens compete for territory.

Children’s activity trail places are £8 and tickets for all Beltane events are £25. To book, go to https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/beltane-festival/