Celebrity Traitors would benefit from having Rotherham star says Richard Osman

Sharp mind: Rebecca Lucy Taylor

THE Celebrity Traitors is the hottest ticket in television right now – a ruthless mix of psychology, deception and teamwork that has gripped millions.

The BBC hit, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, brings together famous faces who must work together while secretly betraying one another to claim a prize pot worth tens of thousands.

Its blend of drama, mind games, and a luxurious Scottish castle setting has turned it into appointment viewing, spawning fan debates over who would make the ultimate celebrity cast.

On his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, quiz show host Richard Osman offered his own dream line-up… and one Rotherham star got a ringing endorsement.

“Left-field options: Rebecca Lucy Taylor would be amazing because she is funny and opinionated, she has got the Sheffield steel going all the way through, or Rotherham steel,” Osman said.

“You’ve got to have people there who, if you’ve come across them in your life, you just think, oh man, if the public saw more of you, they would absolutely love you. And people who would not be daunted by the game and the other personalities around.

"Self Esteem would not be daunted by any of those people. She might be daunted by Sir Gareth Southgate – which we all would.”

Rebecca (39), who performs as Self Esteem, already has quiz credentials. She’s appeared on Osman’s House of Games, impressing viewers with her sharp humour and dry wit.

She’s a natural fit for the strategy-heavy Traitors environment Osman helped popularise through Pointless and House of Games.

But Rotherham’s other big TV name, Paul Chuckle, (78) is already campaigning for a slot.

He revealed: “Love The Traitors. I watch it all the time. I wanted to be in. They wouldn’t let me in. They said: 'You probably wouldn’t be able to do all the physical bits.' But next year – hopefully.”

Paul has long been a favourite on the quiz circuit too, with appearances on Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Catchphrase.

His warmth and comic timing would make him a natural fan favourite – and, as Rotherham fans know, he’s no stranger to pulling off a surprise or two.

Two Rotherham stars, both sharp, funny and totally unflappable. If the BBC wants genuine heart and steel for the next Celebrity Traitors, they need look no further.