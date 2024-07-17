Celebrity golfers raise £70,000 for children's charity
Channel 5’s Dan Walker and former Masters champion Danny Willett held their annual fundraising golf day in aid of The Children’s Hospital Charity at Rotherham Golf Club.
The event, at the Thrybergh venue, saw teams of three charity supporters pay to play alongside a celebrity team member as funds were raised for the patron-led mental health campaign Bright Young Dreams.
Celebrity guests included former premier league footballers David Hirst, Troy Deeney, Carl Bradshaw, and Dane Whitehouse, artist Pete McKee, Boyzlife pop stars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, cricketer Matthew Hoggard, and TV presenter Gethin Jones.
Having been a patron of the charity since 2012, Dan Walker has hosted many golf days in support of The Children’s Hospital Charity.
The Bright Young Dreams campaign was formed in December 2023 by Dan and his fellow patrons Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and comedian Jon Richardson to help address the urgent global crisis in children’s mental health.
Funds raised from the Walker Vs Willett Golf Day will support clinical advancements, and the investment in updated, world-class infrastructure at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Dan Walker said: “What an amazing day and an incredible amount of money.
“There are so many people who helped to make it special and I’m looking forward to next year’s event already.”
Rob Gurruchaga, development officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It was a brilliant day with an outstanding line-up!
“We can’t thank Dan, Danny and everyone involved enough.
“This has been our most successful Golf Day to date, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of those who joined us, donated auction prizes, sponsored us, and more.”
