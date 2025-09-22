Celebrities swing into action for charity golf day
Dan and Danny have now hosted the golf day for three consecutive years. Last year’s event raised more than £75,000 for the charity’s Bright Young Dreams campaign, which aims to transform children’s mental health services. The event sees teams of supporters paired with celebrities for a day of golf, fundraising and entertainment.
Stars taking part this year included Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, singer and reality star Wes Nelson, Oliver Phelps of Harry Potter fame, former Westlife star Brian McFadden, and Jamie Christian-Johal, better known as Giant from Gladiators.
Walker, who presents the evening news on Channel 5 and breakfast show on Classic FM, said: “It’s lovely to combine our two worlds together to bring all the people we know and raise vital funds. Raising £75,000 last year was incredible. Everyone here knows and talks passionately about Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity. Today, we’re supporting the charity’s mental health campaign, Bright Young Dreams, raising both money and awareness for children’s mental health at Sheffield Children’s and beyond."
Rotherham-based Willett shot to fame by winning The Masters in 2016. He added: “We’re thrilled with the support once again. The Bright Young Dreams campaign is tackling such an important issue, and every pound raised will go towards improving services for children who need them most.”