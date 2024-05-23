The official opening of Rotherham Radio's new studios took place at Mexborough Business Centre. Pictured are programme director Stewart Nicholson (left) and presenter Bruce Edwards.

ROTHERHAM Radio held a celebration to mark the opening of its new studios and offices.

The commercial station – with a team including many former Rother FM personnel – has begun its new chapter within the Mexborough Business Centre.

An event was held last Thursday, May 16, with specially invited guests, advertisers and prospective new clients.

Stewart Nicholson, programme director and breakfast show host, said: “We are so excited to actually bring proper local radio back to Rotherham by broadcasting live 24 hours a day from the borough and by using local presenters and a local news team that can report on local things that happen that are important to you.

The official opening of Rotherham Radio's new studios took place at Mexborough Business Centre recently. Pictured are, left to right: directors Paul Chadbourne and Chris Holden and programme director Stewart Nicholson.

“We are also going to be working closely with colleges and schools to run radio and media training from our high tech studios.”