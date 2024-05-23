Celebration held as Rotherham Radio moves to new studios
The commercial station – with a team including many former Rother FM personnel – has begun its new chapter within the Mexborough Business Centre.
An event was held last Thursday, May 16, with specially invited guests, advertisers and prospective new clients.
Stewart Nicholson, programme director and breakfast show host, said: “We are so excited to actually bring proper local radio back to Rotherham by broadcasting live 24 hours a day from the borough and by using local presenters and a local news team that can report on local things that happen that are important to you.
“We are also going to be working closely with colleges and schools to run radio and media training from our high tech studios.”
Rotherham Radio can be found on DAB across South Yorkshire, and is also accessible through their free app, on Alexa and smart speakers, online at www.rotherhamradio.com and via the Radioplayer app.
