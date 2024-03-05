A CELEBRATION: RNN marks National Careers Week

The RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, University Centre Rotherham, Dearne Valley College and North Notts College) is currently celebrating National Careers Week.

The seven day event throws the spotlight on careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK. The aim is to provide a focus for careers guidance activity at an important stage in the year to help support young people with their future pathways as well as adults re-joining the job market or deciding on a career change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNN Group says it has lots of activities planned including various representatives from organisations visiting its colleges to showcase opportunities, including the fire service, military, aviation organisations, health care and hospitals, Red Cross and ambulance services and local universities.

The careers team are putting on workshops at all campuses, offering support with CV and cover letter writing as well as interview skills, higher education options, UCAS information, and apprenticeship options.

The group is also staging its annual apprenticeship awards on Thursday (March 7) at the Wharncliffe at Rotherham College.

CEO and principal Jason Austin said, “National Careers Week is such an important week in the FE calendar and we want to ensure all our learners can find some support for their next steps through all the activities we are holding.

Advertisement

Advertisement