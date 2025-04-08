Celebrating magical milestone – and 'fizzing' for the future

Grimm & Co's Feastery and Apothecary - pic by Kerrie Beddows

FROM books to bath salts and mouth-watering meals to magical stories – Grimm and Co is marking the first anniversary of its Emporium of Stories.

The Rotherham literacy charity began its latest chapter in April last year after opening the converted Talbot Lane church on Ship Hill as its Emporium of Stories.

The venue, which includes a cafe, shop, and spaces to deliver writing workshops and musical and spoken word performances, has also participated in numerous borough-wide events, such as FLUX’s Open Mic Poetry evenings, Signals Festival, Roots Carnival, and the Otherham Winter Festival.

Grimm and Co, which also helped inspire the world's first Children's Capital of Culture for the borough this festival year, was last month recognised with a prestigious national Cultural Enterprise Award.

Some of the Grimm and Co team outside the Emporium of Stories

Founding chief executive Deborah Bullivant said: “It has been momentous for our charity to be able to secure our roots on Ship Hill.

“Young people, families and the magical and mortal beings of Rotherham and beyond have been welcomed to our permanent home and we have enjoyed creating opportunities to provide safe and inclusive spaces for everyone to experience and participate in activities.

“The Emporium of Stories hosts our Feastery, feeding hungry dragons, mermaids and mortals far and wide, as well as our Apothecary to the Magical stocked with beautiful and unique products – the demand for 'Grandma’s Scabs' bath salts continues to increase!

“Up the giants' bookcase, there has been many a story told and adventure written.

A story-telling area upstairs at Grimm & Co - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“We have delivered a variety of creative writing programmes including Saturday Clubs, out-of-school programmes, Young Leaders, Family Learning programmes, school workshops and drop-in activities.

“We also hosted our annual Festival of Stories, with the drive to go even bigger and better for this year's Children’s Capital of Culture celebrations.

“To celebrate our first birthday we are hosting free creative drop-in activities on Saturday, April 5 and 12, making fairy doors – with the wish that our own doors remain open for many more years to come.

“As we look back on the past year, we are also fizzing and ready to go with exciting upcoming projects and events.”

For more information visit www.grimmandco.co.uk.