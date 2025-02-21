CCTV released following robbery in Rotherham
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Monday, February 3 at 11.11am, it is reported that a man was robbed after withdrawing money from a bank in Frederick Street.
”After withdrawing the money, he returned to his car in Corporation Street, when he was approached by a woman who stole a quantity of cash from him.
“The woman then fled the scene with the man's cash.
“Officers have been conducting enquiries into this reported robbery and we are now realising a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to, as it is believed she may hold vital information.
“Do you recognise her?
“If so, you can report information to us by calling 101 or online.
Please quote investigation number 14/28248/25 when you get in touch.
“You can access online reporting on our website st https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.”