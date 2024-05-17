CCTV images released following road traffic collision in Rotherham

By Jill Theobald
Published 17th May 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 15:26 BST
CCTV images have been released following the road traffic collision
POLICE have released CCTV images after a pedestrian crossing flashing beacon was demolished and two buildings were damaged following a road traffic collision.

The reported road traffic collision happened around 2.10pm on Wednesday April 17 on Main Street in Greasbrough.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now keen to trace the owner of this tractor and the man in this CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with enquiries.

“The tractor is described as a red Massey Ferguson 6495 tractor with transparent glass doors and light grey/green roof.

“It is thought to have a low wooden, two-wheeled open top trailer connected at the rear.

“Do you recognise this tractor or the man in this CCTV image?”

Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 426 of April 17 2024.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers.org or by calling 0800 555 111.