South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify - above

The young girl is reported to have been walking along Blackburn Road and Meadow Bank Road at 5pm on Friday, April 5, on the phone to her friend when an unknown male stole the device.

The girl’s phone case contained her bank card which was used for several transactions after it was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images as they believe he could help with enquiries.

“The man is described as aged between 18 and 25, of a medium build, of Asian or Eastern European ethnic appearance.

“He also has a dark moustache.”