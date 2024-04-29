CCTV images released after robbery of 11-year-old girl
The young girl is reported to have been walking along Blackburn Road and Meadow Bank Road at 5pm on Friday, April 5, on the phone to her friend when an unknown male stole the device.
The girl’s phone case contained her bank card which was used for several transactions after it was taken.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images as they believe he could help with enquiries.
“The man is described as aged between 18 and 25, of a medium build, of Asian or Eastern European ethnic appearance.
“He also has a dark moustache.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 730 of April 5, 2024, or online or online.