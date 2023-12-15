Register
CCTV images released after cash stolen from woman's handbag in shop

OFFICERS in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a theft after an envelope of cash was taken from a woman’s handbag in a shop.
By Jill Theobald
Published 15th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 10:04 GMT
One of the people South Yorkshire Police wish to speak to

The incident reportedly happened when the woman was in Heron Foods on Howard Street on November 28 at 11.40am.

Officers have conducted interviews with witnesses and completed CCTV enquiries, but are now asking for help in identifying the two people in the images, as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/209879/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers.org or by calling 0800 555 111.