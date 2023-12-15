OFFICERS in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a theft after an envelope of cash was taken from a woman’s handbag in a shop.

One of the people South Yorkshire Police wish to speak to

The incident reportedly happened when the woman was in Heron Foods on Howard Street on November 28 at 11.40am.

Officers have conducted interviews with witnesses and completed CCTV enquiries, but are now asking for help in identifying the two people in the images, as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/209879/23.