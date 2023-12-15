CCTV images released after cash stolen from woman's handbag in shop
The incident reportedly happened when the woman was in Heron Foods on Howard Street on November 28 at 11.40am.
Officers have conducted interviews with witnesses and completed CCTV enquiries, but are now asking for help in identifying the two people in the images, as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/209879/23.
Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers.org or by calling 0800 555 111.