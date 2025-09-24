CCTV appeal following assault in Rotherham

APPEAL: The victim required hospital treatment as a result of the alleged assault.

POLICE are appealing for information following a reported assault in Rotherham which left a man needing hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that on Saturday, June 21 at around 10.30pm a 35-year-old man was assaulted at a store on Church Street, Swinton.

“The victim received injuries that required hospital treatment as a result of the alleged assault.

“Officers attended the scene and launched an investigation.

“We are now releasing images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with this incident as they may be able to aid our investigation.

“One man is described as white, in his early 20s, of a medium build, with short hair and clean shaven.

“He also has tattoos on both hands.

“The other man is described as white, in his mid 30s, and of a medium build.

“We understand that the images are not of the highest quality, but hope that they will serve to job someone’s memory if they were in the area at the time.

“If you recognise these men, or have any other information that could help with our investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 1090 of June 21 2025 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.