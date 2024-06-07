Black and white CCTV issued by South Yorkshire Police

POLICE have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attack at Wath.

The force said a man suffered serious injuries in an altercation at the Westville club on Barnsley Road at 11.30pm on May 4.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

“He is described as a white man, of medium build, in his mid-20s to 30s, and 5ft 10ins tall. He has short dark hair and facial stubble on his chin and upper lip.

“Do you recognise them? If you can help, you can pass information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101.

“Please quote investigation number 14/83459/24 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.”