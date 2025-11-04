Cash boost from the council to help struggling residents keep warm

Fuel payments: Claimants across Rotherham could qualify

HARD-PRESSED Rotherham residents are being offered financial support as they struggle to keep warm this winter, with the council’s Energy Crisis Support Scheme operating again.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That offers payments of up to £250 per household to help with energy costs and will run until the end of the financial year - or until the £500,000 allocated to the scheme is exhausted.

The qualifying criteria is that applicants must have no more than £150 in disposable income left each month after taking care of essentials like rent, food and utility bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is open to all, so those who do not claim benefits may also qualify for the support.

The application process has been designed to be as simple as possible, though claimants will have to provide financial evidence of their circumstances, including a bank statement and utility bill.

In addition to its own scheme, which has been operating successfully for several years, the council is putting funding in place to support the advice work of Citizens Advice and Age UK Rotherham, which each help those who may be eligible for Pension Credit to claim their entitlement.

Council Leader Chris Read said: “Last year more than 3,000 Rotherham residents benefited from our Energy Crisis payments, and this is now the fourth year that the scheme has been in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again, our team is also available to support applicants who should be eligible for Pension Credit to ensure everyone has access to money that they are entitled to - meaning that some older age applicants could benefit by as much as £4,000 over the coming year, depending on their income.

“At the same time, the Government has expanded the number of homes entitled to the automatic £150 Warm Home Discount to an estimated 27,000 Rotherham households, and of course the overwhelming majority of Rotherham pensioners will see their Winter Fuel payments restored this year.

“But while energy bills are no longer spiralling in cost, we know that many people will still be really struggling with gas and electricity bills.

“If that’s you, and you don’t know where else to turn, this is money to help get you through.”

Details are available on the council’s website or by phone on 01709 382121.