Cash boost for GP surgeries in Rotherham communities

Morning scramble: Sarah Champion has welcomed new investment

DOCTOR’S patients in Rotherham have been promised a share of the eight million new GP appointments being made available by the Government.

That will be made possible by new investment in surgeries - which have been blamed for restricting the numbers of patients doctors can physically cope with at present.

The investment, at Brinsworth, Wickersley and Greasbrough, is said to be the largest in the last five years and has been welcomed by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion.

She said that residents would soon feel the difference, helping to tackle the notorious ‘8am scramble’ for appointments.

Nationally more than £100m is being spent, helping to improve more than 1,000 surgery buildings by creating more space which will mean more appointments.

Many surgeries have the capacity for doctors to deal with more patients, but are restricted by a lack of space and facilities.

The money will be spent on improvements including new consultation and treatment rooms, regarded as ‘quick fixes’ to help patients get appointments more quickly and easily.

It is part of £26 billion of new investment in the NHS, made available at the last budget.

Ms Champion said: “Residents in Rotherham have had to endure the ‘8am scramble’ in a bid to get a GP appointment for far too long, these refurbishment plans will change this.

“It is a relief to see the Government acting on such a longstanding issue.

“I am pleased to see that local surgeries, Brinsworth Medical Centre, Greenside Surgery Greasbrough, and Wickersley Medical Practice, and their patients, are all set to benefit from this widespread investment.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix our NHS and make it fit for the future.

“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients.

“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients. ”