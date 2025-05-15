Cash boost for community groups during festival year

GETTING CREATIVE: Activity to celebrate Roma day in Rotherham

FROM baby yoga and bug hotels to mountain biking and murals – 24 grassroots groups from across the borough have each been awarded a £250 boost in celebration of a cultural programme’s festival year.

Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 has selected 24 successful projects to receive the grants to deliver community-focused activity ranging from baby yoga in Rawmarsh, sunflower murals in Bramley, and mountain biking in Rother Valley, to making bird boxes, bug hotels and hedgehog homes in Aughton, and a celebration of Roma Day in Eastwood.

The application process was managed by Rotherham Council in collaboration with Creative Lives, a charity that champions community and volunteer-led creative activity and works to improve opportunities for everyone to be creative.

Cllr Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This is a fantastic way to celebrate our festival year, supporting grassroots organisations to deliver a wide range of fun, creative projects and events to celebrate and inspire local children and young people.

“The initiatives will create inclusive spaces for people of all ages and from all walks of life, encouraging them to express themselves and be part of this year’s inspiring Children’s Capital of Culture.”

Applications were received from 33 community groups across the borough, with 24 successful in the first funding round from April to June.

Robin Simpson, chief executive of Creative Lives, said: “We received a wonderful response, and we’re thrilled to be able to support 24 groups with these grants.

“We look forward to seeing the proposals come to life as part of the celebrations.”