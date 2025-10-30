Case of avian flu confirmed at Thrybergh Country Park

The case has been confirmed in a wild bird at Thrybergh Country Park

A CASE of avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in a wild bird at Thrybergh Country Park.

A spokesperson for Rotherham Council said: “While the risk to humans remains low, the council is advising walkers to take care when walking near open bodies of water and to pay attention to information signs displayed at the park.

“If you do find a dead bird in a park or public space, you should not touch or move the body.

“Report it immediately to Rotherham Council by emailing [email protected] or by calling the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs helpline on 0345 933 5577.

“Bird keepers are also asked to remain vigilant and to report any concerns of avian flu to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), even if the signs are mild.

“Avian influenza is a potentially fatal virus for wild, poultry, game and captive birds, with symptoms including:

Swollen head

Closed and runny eyes

Lethargy and depression

Breathing difficulties such as gaping (mouth breathing), nasal snicking (coughing sound), sneezing, gurgling or rattling

Fever or noticeable increase in body temperature

Discoloured or loose watery droppings

Stop or significant drop in egg production

A sudden death without any evidence of ill health or natural causes

“Some species such as ducks, geese and swans can carry the avian influenza virus and spread it without showing any signs of illness.

“All of England is currently in an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone – which means there are mandatory biosecurity measures in place for captive birds and poultry.

“If you suspect bird flu in poultry or other captive birds, you must report it immediately by calling the APHA on 03000 200 301.

“Failure to do is breaking the law.”