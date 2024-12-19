Carols, cakes and crafts see festive fair raise £1,400

RUFC players visit the children's ward

CAROLS, cakes and crafts were among the highlights of a hospital charity’s festive fair which raised more than £1,400 for charity.

Rotherham Hospital’s entrance came alive with festive spirit as the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity hosted the heart-warming event which saw local stallholders offering everything from handcrafted gifts to baked treats.

Special guests added to the day’s excitement, including toddlers from Busy Bees Nursery who sang Christmas carols for the public, as well as Gulliver’s Valley’s beloved Gully Mouse, the charity’s mascot Dr Ted, plus Santa Claus, and Miller Bear.

Adding a sporting sparkle to the day, players from Rotherham United visited the fair and delivered presents to youngsters staying on the hospital’s children’s ward.

The fair raised £1,458.18, which will go towards supporting the charity’s Dementia Appeal.