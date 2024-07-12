Gerard Langton

A “CAREER criminal with no remorse for his actions” has been jailed after repeatedly burgling two Rotherham businesses.

Gerard Langton (47) of Fir Walk broke into a convenience store in Thrybergh using an upstairs premise in October 2023.

He damaged the flooring of the above property to gain access to the shop, before stealing more than £19,000 worth of cigarettes.

On three occasions in October and November 2023, Langton broke into a takeaway, also in Thrybergh, by damaging the property’s roof.

He also caused extensive damage to the building’s security system and fuse board, before proceeding to steal any money which had been left in the building – including £200 from the till and £50 from charity boxes.

The damage to the property also cost the victim more than £2,000 in repairs.

South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation into the break-ins and Langton was identified at both scenes on CCTV.

Forensic work by officers also linked Langton to the incidents after footwear marks left at the scene were matched to shoes worn by him on the CCTV footage.

His DNA was also found on discarded tools near the scene.

Langton originally pleaded not guilty but later entered a guilty plea at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (July 10) to two counts of commercial burglary.

He was jailed for two years and two months at the same court on the same day.

Det Con Jack Mitchell of the Neighbourhood Crime Team said: “Langton is a career criminal with no remorse for his actions.

“He has plagued the area of Thrybergh attacking much-loved community businesses placing them at risk of closure.

“Langton’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions until faced with overwhelming evidence shows his character.

“I admire the tenacity these businesses have displayed throughout this challenging and lengthy investigation.”