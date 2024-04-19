NAME IN LIGHTS: Molly Blackburn

Treeton woman Molly has sung her way to victory in the prestigious Care Sector’s Got Talent 2024 competition.

The event, held at the Coventry Building Society Arena, brought together some of the top talents across the care sector and Molly’s exceptional performance of Defying Gravity, from the hit musical Wicked, captivated the judges and the audience, earning her first prize.

Molly, who won £750, said: "I was just so shocked and feel so lucky to have won because the talent on the day was out of this world, but it just felt so wonderful knowing that my family and my previous colleagues and residents were there to celebrate with me. It is just the most surreal feeling in the world.”

TALENTED AND CARING: Molly Blackburn

The competition, organised by Championing Social Care, showcased a diverse array of talents, from a dementia choir to a trio of Bollywood dancers.

The final eight acts who competed for the title were selected by Roy Chubby Brown, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alfie Joey, and Care Sector’s Got Talent committee member Robert Speker.

It was then up to the judges, Bhavna Keane-Rao, Michael Butler, Sanjay Dhrona and Cheryl Jones, to pick the winner of the competition which was live-streamed to over a thousand people.

