The Abbeys' staff members Anne Rawlinson, J’amie Morgan and Collete Alexander-Sheratt

The Abbeys, a 56-bedroom care home providing residential, dementia, respite, and day care for older people, underwent the three-day inspection by Rotherham Council, achieving an overall rating of 'good' across six points of excellence.

The results of the inspection in autumn last year “exceeded all expectations”, said owners Each Other Care when the rating was published this month.

Feedback from the inspection – the first to be led by J’amie Morgan in the lead role of home manager – emphasised The Abbeys' “proactive approach” in addressing staff concerns, ensuring the highest quality of care, and maintaining transparency and open communication.

Clear policies including whistleblowing and safeguarding, along with a streamlined process for recording comments and complaints, were recognised as “exemplary”.

The council representative specifically commended staff for their effective handling of complaints, receptiveness to feedback and their ability to integrate it “seamlessly” into practice.

A “robust” complaints procedure was noted as being “prominently displayed” in the reception area, as well as included in the new service users welcome pack – both of which were identified as key strengths of the home on High Street, Rawmarsh.

Manager J’amie Morgan said: “I’m passionate about my personal and career development and joined the wonderful team at The Abbeys nearly two years ago as a deputy manager.

“Since then, I’ve become the registered manager and I couldn’t be more proud of the exceptional care myself and my team deliver here.

"We are delighted to share the outstanding news of The Abbeys' successful inspection results.

“We continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to providing person-centred care services and this achievement reflects the high standards we strive for in all aspects of our work.

“On behalf of the entire team, I congratulate them for their well-deserved success."

The ranking follows a 'good' overall rating by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection in February 2021.