Residents and staff members are very happy with the outcome of the Care Quality Commission inspection

Care Quality Commission inspectors visited MHA Sandygate in January and noted “a positive culture that is person-centred, open, inclusive and empowering, which achieves good outcomes for people.”

In the report, punished earlier this month, the residential home in Wath retained its 'good' rating for the areas of 'safe' and 'well-led', while previous ratings from the CQC's visit in 2018 for the three areas not inspected were carried over and used to calculate the overall 'good' rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CQC spoke to four people who used the service, five relatives, and six members of staff at the facility, home to 45 people at the time of the inspection, some of whom were living with dementia.

MHA Sandygate

One service user said: "The staff are very kind and very good. They look after me well,” while another added: "I feel safe and well cared for.”A relative told the watchdog: "The staff understand (relative's) condition and take great care of (relative).”

Another family member said they were "very happy” but if they had any concerns they were “sure” the management team “would deal with whatever it was.”The CQC said in the report: “We carried out a tour of the home with the deputy manager and found most areas were clean and well maintained.

“However, some areas were in need of cleaning.

“The provider took swift action to address these concerns and evidenced the actions they had taken.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commission noted people were safeguarded from the risk of abuse and service users received their medicines as prescribed.

People were involved in the service and an annual survey was sent out to relatives.Home manager Jodi Harris said: “I am very proud of the staff and the achievement we have all reached.

“It's a huge testament to all the hard work we have put in here at MHA Sandygate.

“Our aim now is to achieve the same rating as a minimum, but to keep improving and try to reach the outstanding rating.