Jubilee Care Home at Greasbrough - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A CARE home previously rated ‘requires improvement’ by the healthcare watchdog has been upgraded to ‘good’ after returning inspectors noted their previous concerns – including over staffing levels – had been addressed.

The Care Quality Commission visited Jubilee Care Home in July 2021 and identified issues including systems to monitor the service were “not always effective” and there were “not always enough staff available to meet people's needs”.

The care home, on Potter Hill in Greasbrough, was given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’, and the same ranking in the categories of ‘safe’, ‘effective’ and ‘well-led’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service was ranked ‘good’ for ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’.

After a follow-up assessment by the CQC between March and April this year, Jubilee was rated ‘good’ in all five areas and given a ‘good’ overall ranking after inspectors found “systems had been effective in identifying concerns and putting them right”.

In the report, published in May, the watchdog said: “The provider had made improvements to the governance systems since our last inspection.”They noted “some new systems” had been implemented by the registered manager, and the provider had made improvements in risk management.

“People had access to enough numbers of staff who were skilled and knowledgeable in meeting their needs,” they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After speaking to six people and four relatives during the site visit, inspectors were told: “I have no worries here” and “There are plenty of staff and they’re all very kind.”

Meanwhile, family members said relatives were “safe and well looked-after” by “friendly and approachable staff”.

Registered manager Erica Lawrence – an employee at Jubilee since 2022 who took on her current role in November 2023 – said “many new systems and processes to improve the service” had been introduced.

She added: “I am passionate in leading the staff team to feel confident and empowered to make decisions in often a very challenging environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Jubilee Care Home, we pride ourselves on providing true person-centred holistic care that encourages individuality and protects service users’ rights and freedoms to live as autonomously as possible whilst ensuring their safety.