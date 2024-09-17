Broadacres Care Home - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A CARE home found to be in breach of two regulations by the health and social care watchdog has taken “immediate action to address inspectors’ concerns”.

The Care Quality Commission inspected Broadacres Care Home between April 22 and May 10 this year, saying: “The assessment was triggered by concerns we had received about the service.”

In the report published last month (August), the CQC rated the home as 'requires improvement' – retaining its previous status from an inspection looking at part of the service in February 2022.

The facility, on Naylor Street, Parkgate, was providing accommodation and personal care for 43 people – some living with dementia – at the time of the CQC inspection.

The watchdog rated the facility 'requires improvement' overall as well as in the categories of 'safe', 'effective' and 'well-led.'

In the sectors of 'caring' and 'responsive' it was judged to be 'good'.

A spokesperson for the CQC said: “We found two breaches of the legal regulations in relation to risks associated with people's care, medicines management and governance.

“Risks associated with people's care were not assessed effectively, medicines were not always managed safely and systems had not been effective in identifying some concerns we found during this assessment.”

The watchdog said there was no registered manager in post during the inspection and “no stable management team” which had “created (a) lack of leadership.”

The CQC spoke with ten people and four relatives on the day of the site visit.

“People told us they felt safe and that staff knew them well,” said the CQC.

“One person said: 'It’s this place that’s put me back on my feet.'

“Another person said: 'We’re well cared for'.”

One relative described staff at Broadacres as “angels,” adding: “They’ve been brilliant with [relative].”

Residents at the care home had access to healthcare professionals and told inspectors they could access a doctor when they needed to.

The CQC also received “mixed feedback” about staffing levels, with some people and relatives telling the watchdog “sometimes” there was not enough staff available.

However, others felt there was “sufficient” employees to meet people’s needs.

In its report the watchdog said the facility had started addressing concerns and implementing systems to support staff but these needed “embedding in to standard practice.”

“We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns identified in this assessment,” added the commission.

A spokesperson for Broadacres Care Home said: “We are disappointed with the overall rating in our latest CQC report and took immediate action to address inspectors’ concerns.

“The report also contained many positives, including 'good' ratings for the 'caring' and 'responsive' categories, and there were many positive comments from residents and their family members.

“We have submitted an action plan to the CQC covering the steps taken to address their concerns and we will continue to ensure the high standards of care our residents, their loved ones, and we expect are achieved.

“Our highest priority is providing a safe, comfortable, and caring environment for those who reside with us.”