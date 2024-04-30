SPREADING JOY: Staff and residents at Laureate Court

The team at the Laureate Court care home in Wellgate, alongside residents, embarked on a mission to bring cheer to the community by hand-delivering goodie bags filled with tokens of appreciation to business owners and residents.

Leanne Simms, customer relations manager at Laureate Court, said: “We love getting the opportunity to go out into the community and give back. The Rotherham community is always so welcoming to us, and the bags were very well received.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acts of kindness did not go unnoticed as the owner of a nearby café returned the kind gesture by offering complimentary hot drinks to the Laureate Court team, further solidifying the bonds of goodwill.