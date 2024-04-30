Care home spreads acts of kindness in celebration of St George's Day

STAFF and residents at a Rotherham care home worked together to spread St George’s Day joy.
By Andrew Mosley
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:16 BST
SPREADING JOY: Staff and residents at Laureate CourtSPREADING JOY: Staff and residents at Laureate Court
The team at the Laureate Court care home in Wellgate, alongside residents, embarked on a mission to bring cheer to the community by hand-delivering goodie bags filled with tokens of appreciation to business owners and residents.

Leanne Simms, customer relations manager at Laureate Court, said: “We love getting the opportunity to go out into the community and give back. The Rotherham community is always so welcoming to us, and the bags were very well received.”

The acts of kindness did not go unnoticed as the owner of a nearby café returned the kind gesture by offering complimentary hot drinks to the Laureate Court team, further solidifying the bonds of goodwill.

Leanne said the event served as a reminder of the power of community and the beauty of coming together to spread joy and kindness.

